5. School lockdown
A woman was detained at John Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge after she walked in, confronted staff, assaulted the principal and refused to leave Thursday afternoon, police said.
4. Pageant winner
When Kailee Horvath is not putting out fires, she is competing in beauty pageants, and this past weekend she took the crown in the Miss Virginia USA pageant which was held at George Mason University.
3. Warm day
Today is expected to evolve into the warmest day of the week so far with temperatures reaching highs of 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Airports update
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s direct and indirect revenues from airport operations in 2021 marked an improvement from the year before, but still have plenty of catching up to do to reach pre-pandemic levels.
1. Another data center proposal
A Denver-based infrastructure company is planning to bring another data center to Prince William County, further growing the industry’s local stock.
InsideOut
Leadercast, a leadership development company, has partnered with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to present “Leadercast 2022: The One Thing” on Wednesday, May 4. Click here for details.
