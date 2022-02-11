Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School lunch woes
When it comes to feeding hungry students, Prince William County schools are having to do more with a lot less.
4. Pretreating I-95
Brine lines are going down along Interstate 95 and other major thoroughfares in the Fredericksburg area this morning due to the possibility of snow on Super Bowl Sunday.
3. Cold front coming
A cold front races through Saturday morning bringing an end to the recent mild weather, and chance for light snow across the D.C. area. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Mask mandate ends
The Stafford County School Board voted Thursday to end its mask mandate, NBC Washington reports.
1. Presidential visit
President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger spoke Thursday at Germanna Community College in Culpeper about the benefits Biden's Build Back Better framework would have on lowering the cost of prescription drugs nationwide.
InsideOut
Join the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in celebrating Black History Month with activities based on the contributions and accomplishments of African American Marines. Admission is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.
