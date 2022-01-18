Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Not unmasking
Masks are staying on at most Northern Virginia public schools, at least for now.
5. Manassas-area murder
Police are searching for a young Bristow man in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in the Sudley area.
3. More blustery winds
It will be another blustery day with highs near 39 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Guide dog trainers
Having been raised by Deborah and Paul Wydra of Oakton for nearly two years, a black Labrador named Carmen soon will begin guide-dog training at Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
1. Data center meetings
Prince William County officials are being criticized for planning two in-person listening sessions on data center proposals as coronavirus cases surge in the region.
InsideOut
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” continues through Jan. 23 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
