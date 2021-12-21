Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School strategic plan
The Prince William County school division is pledging a series of graduation and testing improvements between now and 2026 as part of its new strategic plan.
4. School guard charged
A Fairfax County Public Schools security officer has been charged with assaulting a student at Ormand Middle School in Centreville.
3. Cloudy and cool
It will be a mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs near 46 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. NOVA graduation
Northern Virginia Community College last week celebrated its first in-person commencement ceremonies since the spring of 2019.
1. Holiday break
AAA estimates around 110 million people are traveling for Christmas this year, bringing the U.S. to 92% of pre-pandemic levels. And they're already hitting the area airports, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” continues through Thursday on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details and tickets.
