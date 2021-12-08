Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School threat arrest
An 18-year-old from Fairfax County was arrested Tuesday evening after authorities say he posted threats on social media towards a Loudoun County middle school.
4. Jobs rebound
The Washington region now has 124,600 more people holding down jobs than it did a year ago, putting the local area near the top nationally in employment rebounds.
3. Slim snow chance
Some flurries or light snow remain possible this morning, but the National Weather Service says "the potential for impactful snow" is very low. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. No school mandate
A petition to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school employees and all eligible students failed this week when the Virginia Department of Health opted to take no action on the request.
1. Top in the nation
Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy recently won the Butkus Award as the nation's top high school linebacker. The Alabama-bound senior was one of six national finalists for the honor.
InsideOut
Time's running out to see "Gift of the Magi, The Musical" at the Fauquier Community Theatre. Performances end this weekend. See fctstage.org for more details.
