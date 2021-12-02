Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Threat arrest
A 31-year-old Alexandria man has been charged with making threatening statements in a phone call to Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.
4. Virtual days
Snow days could soon be a thing of the past in Prince William County schools.
3. Warmer and windy
It will be warm today with highs near 68 degrees, but strong afternoon and overnight winds will move in, particularly in the western suburbs. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New shelter
Prince William County has completed the first phase of construction on a massive upgrade to its animal shelter, and furry friends are moving in.
1. New job
Former Prince William County teacher Atif Qarni has resigned as Virginia's Secretary of Education and been named managing director of external affairs at Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.
InsideOut
Santa Claus will arrive by boat at the town dock in Occoquan this Saturday at 10:30 a.m., kicking off the town's Holiday Artisan Market this weekend. Click here for details.
