Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School threats
Parents and students are rattled after two separate threats Wednesday at Stafford High School.
4. Name change
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to return Route 7 and U.S. 50 to their original names of Leesburg Pike and Little River Turnpike, removing the current names which honor a Confederate commander and governor who supported segregation.
3. Warming up
It will be another chilly day with highs near 43 degrees, but temperatures near 70 are expected Saturday, so hang on! Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data center approved
After a little bit of controversy, Prince William County officials have approved a new data center project along Interstate 66.
1. Top in the nation
Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy recently won the Butkus Award as the nation's top high school linebacker. The Alabama-bound senior was one of six national finalists for the honor.
InsideOut
Time's running out to see "Gift of the Magi, The Musical" at the Fauquier Community Theatre. Performances end this weekend. See fctstage.org for more details.
