5. Nationwide school threats
Schools across Northern Virginia are stepping up security after TikTok posts warning of school shootings nationwide today.
4. Bipartisan data center fight
Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Virginia Del. Danica Roem are leading a bipartisan fight against a potential data center complex along Pageland Lane.
3. Warm days continue
It will be a mild Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s and a chance of rain overnight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. More apartments?
A local developer is planning to expand an old apartment complex near Dumfries.
1. School assault
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with abduction and attempted sexual battery for an incident that occurred at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Alexandria.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights is back, offering 2.5 miles through the park illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
