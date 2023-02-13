Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Union vote
The Prince William Education Association won both of its bids to represent the county’s more than 11,500 non-administrative school employees in a new collective bargaining Friday.
4. Dominion Energy burglary
Two Manassas men were arrested early Saturday after authorities say they broke into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, apparently to steal copper wire.
3. Mostly sunny
Rain has moved out, leaving a mostly sunny Monday with a high of 60 and brisk winds with gusts up to 22 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Caisson horses
The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army have a new partnership to temporarily house and pasture the Caisson Platoon horses of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment at a pasture in Lorton.
1. Slow down
Watch your speedometer this morning. Speed cameras are now up in eight Fairfax County school zones.
InsideOut
Manassas Symphony Orchestra presents "Inspirations" with pianist Joseph Kingma on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performng Arts Center in Manassas. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at hyltoncenter.org. For more information, see ManassasSymphony.org.
