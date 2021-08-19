Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. COVID measures
With its school year beginning Monday, Prince William school officials have released guidance on COVID-19 quarantines, and some county schools are rethinking their cafeteria set-ups.
4. Booster shots
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available to all Americans starting Sept. 20, but those with compromised immune systems can get those doses now in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.
3. Warm day
After a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, it will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 90 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Speeding up the process
Virginia lawmakers are already discussing speeding up the three-year delay between marijuana legalization last month and the beginning of retail sales.
1. Federal worker vaccines
Federal agencies may take disciplinary action against unvaccinated employees who refuse COVID-19 testing, the Biden administration said in a new round of frequently asked questions released Wednesday, Federal News Network reports.
InsideOut
The Family Counseling Center of Greater Washington is hosting a "Fight Suicide" Walkathon this Saturday, Aug. 21 at Lake Fairfax Park to raise awareness of suicide prevention methods and help save lives. Everyone is welcome. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.