5. Schools strategic plan
The Prince William County School Board offered high praise for Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s proposed four-year strategic plan Wednesday night, lauding the increased achievement and staffing goals it lays out.
4. Wawa approved
The Manassas City Council cleared the way for a new 233-home development in Georgetown South and a new Wawa on Sudley Road on Monday night.
3. Major winter storm
VDOT will begin pretreating Interstate 95 and other major thoroughfares today, leaving those familiar brine lines, as a major winter storm threatens the East Coast this weekend. Stay tuned and click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. International fugitive
A Leesburg man who fled overseas is facing charges in connection with the Dec. 30 homicide of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in Ashburn, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
1. COVID testing center
InsideOut
Ice Festival 2022 happens this Saturday at the Village at Leesburg from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. See professional ice carvers compete to create the best sculpture, practice your moves on the ice skating rink and play some games … made out of ice. Click here for more information.
