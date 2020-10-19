Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Injured hiker rescued
An unidentified hiker reportedly injured on Old Rag Mountain on Friday could not be airlifted for medical treatment until the sun came up yesterday morning, the Rappahannock News reports.
4. One point loss
The Washington Football Team lost to the New York Giants yesterday 20-19. Head coach Ron Rivera said the game came down to Washington's two turnovers, the second leading the Giants to scoop up a fumble and return it for a touchdown, the team wrote in a post-game analysis.
3. Cloudy today, sunny tomorrow
After some patchy morning fog, today will be mostly cloudy with a high of about 69 degrees. Tuesday warms up, with sunny skies and a high near 75.
2. COVID-19 rate ticks up
After 22 straight days, Virginia's seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate is no longer below 5%, a key threshold indicating the virus is being contained.
1. 'The Pledge'
The first monument in the nation’s capital honoring all women of the military was unveiled over the weekend at Arlington National Cemetery. “The Pledge,” created by sculptor Susan Bahary, was selected to represent the 3 million women – past and present – who have served the nation in peace and war.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Don Quixote" performances are underway through mid-November, and you can stream it live at home. Tickets are $25. Click here for tickets and more information.
