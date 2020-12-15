Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Winter storm watch
Tomorrow will be quite snowy for parts of Northern Virginia, particularly in Loudoun and points west, which could see 8 to 12 inches before it's over. But the National Weather Service says there's a tight gradient between cold rain and snow. Some areas may see only raindrops while others could get a foot of snow.
4. Missing service dog
A Chesterfield man is searching for his service dog Kilo, who ran away after a crash on Interstate 95 near Occoquan late Sunday.
3. Council picks candidate
The Manassas City Council announced Monday night that David Farajollahi, a Congressional liaison at the U.S. Geological Survey and local Democratic committee board member, will take Michelle Davis-Younger’s seat when she becomes mayor in January.
2. Defamation suit
A Fairfax County police officer who was indicted on three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after using a stun gun several times on a seemingly noncombative man in an apparent case of mistaken identity, plans to sue the county’s police department for defamation, police chief and prosecutor, WTOP.com reports.
1. Congressman-elect calls COVID-19 'phony'
He’s not been sworn into office yet and already conservative Republican Congressman-elect Bob Good is making waves on Capitol Hill after calling the COVID-19 pandemic “phony.”
InsideOut
Through Dec. 28, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a special no-contact/drive-thru edition of the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. temple. The glow of over 400,000 lights greets visitors for the drive-thru from 6-9 p.m. each night. for more information, see dctemplelights.churchofjesuschrist.org
