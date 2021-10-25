Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Metro numbers
Extending a Metrorail line to Triangle in Prince William County would cost as much as $27 billion, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation estimates as it nears completion of a study of transit options along the U.S. 1 corridor.
4. Murder case
The case of the 73-year-old man who was shot during an ATM robbery in Falls Church last week is now a murder investigation after the victim died this weekend.
3. Severe storms possible
An approaching cold front brings a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening, with damaging wind gusts and perhaps even an isolated tornado possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Salmonella outbreak
If you bought salami sticks at Trader Joe’s, the Center for Disease Control wants you to toss them in the trash — regardless of their best-by date, WTOP reports.
1. Superintendent search
The Fairfax County School Board has contracted human-resources firm GR Recruiting to conduct a nationwide search for the next superintendent of the county’s school system, officials announced Oct. 22.
InsideOut
The Haunt has returned to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for all the terrifying details. To buy tickets, see InsideNoVaTix.com.
