Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Planners approve
4. Time capsule
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is creating a time capsule that will include a bottle of the distilled Virginia spirit receiving the most public votes.
3. Storms expected
It will be an active weather day with both severe thunderstorms and isolated instances of flash flooding possible. A few showers and storms may linger into Friday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Return to full schedule
Just as ridership hits new pandemic highs, Virginia Railway Express returned to its full pre-COVID schedule for the first time since March 17, 2020, on Tuesday, and the agency is hoping the increased service will boost its numbers even more.
1. Job recovery
New data suggest Virginia has recovered some of the jobs lost in the initial COVID pandemonium, but still has a long way to go.
InsideOut
The Arlington Historical Society has announced plans to reopen its Ball-Sellers Home for tours. The oldest home in Arlington -- with a provenance dating back to the mid-1700s – had been shuttered since the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic. Click here for details on visiting.
