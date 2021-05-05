Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Record donation
A $50 million, multiyear donation from Boeing will help jump-start the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria.
4. Wicked skies
A dramatic shelf cloud ushered in strong thunderstorms across the region Tuesday afternoon. Check out a gallery of reader photos here.
3. More storms possible
Thunderstorms are likely again this morning, with some gusty winds and small hail possible. Highs will be around 77 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Loudoun vineyard
A new winery, Williams Gap Vineyard, has opened in the Round Hill area of Loudoun County.
1. Spared the cooking pot
Freckles the one in 30 million calico lobster found at the Manassas Red Lobster has moved to his new home at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News.
InsideOut
The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will be offering free, safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers throughout the Washington-metropolitan area tonight for Cinco de Mayo. Click here for details.
