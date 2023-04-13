Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Traffic-enforcement cameras are coming
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a speed and red light camera pilot program this week for cameras and ticket infractions at eight school zones, one roaming construction zone and eight signalized intersections.
4. Lake Ridge girl improving
An 8-year-old girl critically injured when she was hit by a car Monday in Lake Ridge is showing signs of improvement, a family friend said in a GoFundMe established for her family.
3. Summer temps
Another day of sunny skies and near-record highs as the temperature climbs to 88 degrees for most of the D.C. area. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data center variance withdrawn
The Department of Environmental Quality is withdrawing its proposed temporary variance to allow data centers to use backup generators during potential strains on the electric grid.
1. Campaign funds seized
The FBI seized thousands of dollars in forfeiture funds in January from a reelection committee for Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins.
InsideOut
Friends of the Occoquan hosts its spring 2023 river clean up Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at five sites from Clifton to Lorton. Supplies are provided and pre-registration is recommended. For more information, see friendsoftheoccoquan.org/upcomingevents.html.
