5. Video released
Police on Wednesday released new details and surveillance video of the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dale City last week, but left unanswered questions about the undercover drug buy that left one man dead and another wounded.
4. Voter registrar indicted
Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White has been indicted by a grand jury for corruption, the state attorney general's office announced yesterday.
Another cloudy day is in the forecast, with highs near 79 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Animal cruelty case
A Broad Run kennel owner will not go on trial this month for five counts of felony animal cruelty, after a Fauquier County judge ruled evidence gathered during a search of her kennel was inadmissible.
1. State delegate resigns
State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a special election this winter in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia.
InsideOut
Looking for fun things to do now that fall's around the corner? We've got a list for you, everything from Halloween haunts to the annual Manassas Fall Jubilee.
