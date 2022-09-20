Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Shopping cart killer cases
A grand jury has indicted “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson on five felony counts, including a new charge in connection with the 2021 deaths of two women in the Harrisonburg area.
4. Swatting incidents
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter.
3. Another warm day
Today won't be as warm as yesterday, but with highs near 83 degrees, temperatures remain about 5 to 7 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. ABC scheme
A Manassas man pleaded guilty Monday to computer trespass in his former job with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
1. School transgender policies
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools.
InsideOut
Occoquan's popular Fall Arts and Crafts Show, now going on more than 50 years, returns Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for details.
