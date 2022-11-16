Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Silver Line
It's been a long wait, but Metro is up and running in Loudoun County.
4. Less than a dozen votes
After a contentious campaign, it appears incumbent Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill has won his bid for re-election by just 11 votes, fending off at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
3. Cold on the way
Today's highs will reach about 52 degrees, the warmest temperatures through next week, starting tonight. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New marker
A new historic highway marker in Fauquier County has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime.
1. Pizza Hut robber
A 22-year-old Manassas Park man is jailed without bond after police say he cooked himself stolen food at Pizza Hut while threatening employees with a knife.
InsideOut
The Dale City Women of the Moose hosts its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dale City Moose Lodge, 15424 Cardinal Drive, in Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.