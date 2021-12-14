Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Silver Line update
If you saw trains rolling on Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport last week, you weren’t imagining things.
4. Collective bargaining vote
During its meeting this afternoon, the Prince William Board of Supervisors will consider whether or not to move forward with a collective bargaining ordinance for employees.
3. Sunny and mild
It will be a sunny and mild Tuesday, with highs near 58 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Child neglect case
A Woodbridge woman has been arrested and a man is wanted for felony child neglect after their 9-month-old son ingested prescription medication Friday, police said.
1. O.C. topless ban update
A group of women is going all the way to the top with their challenge of an Ocean City, Md., ban on topless sunbathing, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule against allowing men but not women to show all that skin. WTOP.com has the story.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16-23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.
