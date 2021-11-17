Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Learning loss
New data from the first quarter shows Prince William County students continuing to struggle in a number of areas, according to a report presented to the school board last night.
4. Wrong dosage
Fairfax County health officials say 25 children between the ages of 5 and 11 received the wrong COVID-19 vaccine dosage at a Lorton pharmacy.
3. Sunny Wednesday
It will be a sunny fall day with a high near 66 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Siren test
Don't be alarmed! An audible test of the Occoquan Dam siren system will sound today at 10 a.m. in the Occoquan and Belmont Bay areas.
1. Town hall
Prince William School Board Vice Chair Loree Williams tried to address questions swirling around the county’s culturally responsive instruction Monday night, hosting a town hall for community members at division headquarters.
InsideOut
Last call! InsideNoVa.com is once again compiling our annual list of the best homespun holiday light displays across the region, but we need your help. Send the best neighborhood displays you know of, with street name and town, please, to karipugh@insidenova.com. Our list will be published Thanksgiving weekend.
