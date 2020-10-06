Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Let me tell you 'bout ...
If state legislators didn’t already know about the birds and the bees, by the end of last week, they definitely knew about the BrdsNBz — a national sexual health textline rolled out in Virginia last year, the Virginia Mercury reports.
4. A friend to animals
Sharon Ann Maloney, a maven of animal rescue and member of the founding family of the Fauquier SPCA, died last week after a battle with cancer. Leonard Shapiro, former writer and editor for Washington Post, pens a heartfelt obituary for his friend at FauquierNow.com.
3. Work week weather
A warming trend is in store through mid-week, but breezy conditions accompany a Wednesday cold front, with cooling temperatures thereafter. The National Weather Service says it is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Delta which may bring rain this weekend.
2. NoVa faring better in COVID-19 battle
Northern Virginia is faring better than the rest of the state in terms of the current impact of the COVID-19 virus as well as the amount of community spread, according to the latest weekly update from the Virginia Department of Health.
1. Skyscraper to replace steakhouse
Goodbye windmill, hello skyscraper on a tiny triangle of land in central Tysons. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently unanimously approved a proposal to raze the existing J.R.’s Stockyards Inn at 8130 Watson St. and erect a 270-foot-tall, 26-story, mixed-use building.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center Haunt 2020 features Nightmare Alley Drive-Thru Terror. Zombies, swamp creatures, creepy clowns and scary dolls are among 13 different scary scenes. The haunt at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton runs through Oct. 31. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
