5. The Rose
Colonial Downs Group Inc.’s proposed gaming resort in Dumfries is set to face its first public scrutiny tonight with the Town Council holding a public hearing on the project.
4. Vaccine mandate?
The Prince William County School Board this week will consider mandating COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for school staff.
3. Smoky skies
A large plume of wildfire smoke covering much of the central U.S. is expected to linger in the D.C. area today. Besides the haze, it will be a summery day with a high of 91 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly crash
A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle in Dale City and crashed into a parked car and a house.
1. New hospital president
Long-time Inova Health System leader Susan Carroll has been named president of Inova Loudoun Hospital, the health system announced last week.
InsideOut
Colvin Run Mill Historic Site in Fairfax County is hosting Girl Scouts of the USA programs this fall. Click here for details.
