5. Metro station closures
Metro is extending the closure of six stations south of Reagan National Airport due to "unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts for the future Potomac Yard Station," the transit said in a news release.
4. D.C. sniper anniversary
Twenty years ago Sunday, the Beltway snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others.
3. Blustery day
It's going to be a chilly and breezy Monday, with scattered showers to boot. Today's high will only reach 55 degrees, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. One of the oldest homes on the market
Built in 1743, the Shenstone Manor House outside Leesburg is one of the nation's oldest homes for sale this week on Realtor.com. Take a look inside here.
1. Draft bargaining resolution
The Prince William County School Board released a draft collective bargaining resolution Friday afternoon, detailing the process by which collective bargaining among school employees in the county could play out and what would be on the table for negotiations.
InsideOut
Rain date: The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee is now set for Saturday, Oct. 8, after being postponed this past weekend. More than 100 craft and community booths will fill the streets of Old Town from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See visitmanassas.org for details.
