Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Flurries for Christmas?
A strong low pressure system and accompanying cold front will cross the area Christmas Eve bringing heavy rain showers, potentially damaging winds and as much as 2 inches of rain, the National Weather Service says. The shower activity could end as a brief period of snow flurries or showers on Christmas Day. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Deadly crash
A 20-year-old Catharpin man was killed in a Monday morning crash with a tractor-trailer on Sanders Lane. Police say the victim crossed the dividing line in his Chevy Silverado and struck a tractor-trailer head on.
3. Iconic candy shop moving
Dolle's Candyland along the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk in Delaware will soon relocate from the beachside property from which it served treats to generations of beachgoers, WTOP.com reports. The move will also likely mean the end of the old red Dolle’s sign, which has been a prominent feature of the boardwalk for decades.
2. Fairfax surge
Led by nearly 900 new cases in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia reported a one-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus hit a new high.
1. Woodbridge Town Center
A new mixed-use development featuring dining, stores and 900 apartments is on its way to North Woodbridge at the corner of Route 1 and Occoquan Road, according to developer IDI Group.
InsideOut
You don't have to miss Manassas Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" this holiday. Just watch from home. Tickets are available to livestream the performances, starting Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and continuing for 30 days. Visit www.manassasballet.org, call 703-257-1811, or email Heather@manassasballet.org for tickets and more information.
