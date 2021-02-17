Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Winter storm watch
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Tuesday for "heavy, wintry precipitation" beginning overnight and continuing Thursday. Snow, freezing rain, sleet and just plain rain are all in the forecast.
4. Lenny and Squiggy
A goat and a sheep jumped off the truck on the way to the slaughterhouse ... and now they're up for adoption.
3. School board meets
The Prince William County School Board meets tonight -- at a new time and with a major change in public comment time -- to discuss bringing older students back into classrooms.
2. One year later
A year ago today, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, three people in Virginia -- including one in Northern Virginia -- began feeling symptoms of what would eventually be diagnosed as positive cases of coronavirus.
1. Conviction
A Loudoun County man has been convicted in the 2018 double homicide of a mother and her adult son inside their Aldie home.
InsideOut
Tonight at 7 p.m., Loudoun County Public Libraries offers a virtual presentation on the Harlem Renaissance Black Arts Movement and how this unique period in history helped lay the groundwork for Civil Rights efforts in the decades that followed. Click here for details.
