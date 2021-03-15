Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Grim milestone
A year to the day after Virginia reported its first death related to COVID-19, the state on Sunday announced that more than 10,000 of its residents have now died due to the virus.
4. Not a meteor
Did you see it? Early risers Sunday morning had a wild sight as SpaceX launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites, sending a streak of light across East Coast skies.
3. Snow?
It'll be a sunny Monday, with a chilly high near 46, but rain and even some snow are expected to move in overnight into Tuesday morning. Check the weather forecast by ZIP code here.
2. Quantico water
Prince William County’s smallest town now seems to be on the same page with the U.S. Marine Corps in a long-running water service dispute.
1. Deadly crashes
It was a deadly weekend on area roads. In Fairfax county, a motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a five-vehicle wreck involving a public bus, while in Spotsylvania County, two people died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 early Sunday.
InsideOut
Dust off your tiaras and dig out your glass slippers for the Broadway Princess Party live from the Hylton Center on Sunday, March 21 at 4 p.m. The digital-only show stars Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed singing every princess song in the book. Click here for details.
