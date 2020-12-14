5. Democratic nominee
Dumfries resident Candi King came out on top Sunday in a five-way race for the Democratic nomination to the Virginia House of Delegates 2nd District seat being vacated by Jennifer Carroll Foy.
4. Hotel implosion
With a few loud booms, the landmark Holiday Inn at Key Bridge in Rosslyn came down Sunday morning. You can watch the implosion here.
3. Snow in the forecast
Expect a rainy day today, heavy at times, and a chilly high of 42 degrees. We're closely watching a potentially very snowy forecast for Wednesday, so stay tuned! In the meantime, search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Gubernatorial endorsement
House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County is set to announce today she is endorsing Terry McAuliffe's candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2021.
1. Luck at the lottery
Kwame Cross of Dumfries bought 160 tickets for the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game, all with the same four-digit combination. When those four digits were drawn as the winning numbers, each of those 160 tickets won the top prize, for a grand total of $800,000.
InsideOut
You don't have to miss Manassas Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" this holiday. Just watch from home. Tickets are available to livestream the performances, starting Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and continuing for 30 days. Visit www.manassasballet.org, call 703-257-1811, or email Heather@manassasballet.org for tickets and more information.
