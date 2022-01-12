Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Snowy owl in D.C.
A rarely-sighted snowy owl has been seen in Washington soaring over the monuments and appearing at Union Station in the evenings, to the excitement of a waiting crowd of photographers. The large, white owl was first spotted in D.C. on Jan. 3, the day of the big snowstorm. See photos of our winter visitor at WTOP.com.
4. Soccer SuperDraft
Forest Park High School graduate Chandler Vaughn was drafted by the LA Galaxy in the third round (60th overall selection) of Tuesday’s 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
3. Snow on the horizon?
We've all been hearing a lot about a potential snowstorm Sunday into Monday for the D.C. area. It's too soon to know, but the National Weather Service now says there's potential for "an impactful winter storm on Sunday across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas." Keep staying tuned and click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Gang indictments
A federal grand jury returned indictments this week against a dozen MS-13 gang members and associates in connection with racketeering, drug trafficking, and a series of random murders in eastern Prince William County.
1. Free COVID tests today
Several Fairfax County Public Library branches will be distributing a limited amount of free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests today to both residents and non-residents. Click here for details.
InsideOut
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” continues through Jan. 23 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
