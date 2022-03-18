Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. So long cinema
A Maryland-based developer wants to overhaul the Parkridge Center off Interstate 66 in Manassas, which will close the Regal movie theater there after more than two decades.
4. Legendary real estate developer dies
John Tilghman "Til" Hazel Jr., an attorney and Northern Virginia real estate mogul who developed Tysons Corner and changed the landscape of Fairfax County, died Tuesday at his home in Broad Run. He was 91.
3. Dense fog advisory
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning for all of the D.C. area, but skies are expected to become sunny later with a high of 75 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Belvoir keeping its name
The Naming Commission, tasked with choosing new names for Army installations that had been named for Confederate generals, has removed Fort Belvoir from consideration, according to a commission announcement yesterday.
1. No to Amazon
In a 5 to 4 vote, the Culpeper County Planning Commission voted on March 9 to recommend the denial of a rezoning request from Amazon to construct a data center in Stevensburg.
InsideOut
Got aches and pains? On Saturday at noon, the Joint Chiropractic will host a grand opening at its newest Northern Virginia clinic in Landmark Plaza with free exams. Click here for details.
