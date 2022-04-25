Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Ballot set
The Democratic primary field for three nominations to the Manassas City Council is set, with the primary election to be held June 21.
4. SoberRide returns
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will once again offer free rides home through its SoberRide initiative for the Cinco de Mayo holiday.
3. Not quite as warm
It will be a partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Photos sought
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photographs of Virginia Vietnam War veterans taken during their service in Southeast Asia during the war.
1. Road projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is asking for feedback on a slew of funding requests for its six-year program update this year, including nine projects in Prince William County and Manassas.
InsideOut
Mason Opera at George Mason University will present Giacomo Rossini’s “La Cenerentol” with performances Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, April 30-May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Harris Theatre, located on the Fairfax campus of the university. Click here for details.
