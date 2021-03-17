Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. SoberRide returns
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), in collaboration with Lyft and community partners, will operate its 2021 St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide initiative from tonight, Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. to Thursday, March 18 at 2 a.m., in an effort to keep the roads safe from impaired drivers.
4. Bag tax
Prince William County officials are crafting an ordinance that would implement a tax on plastic bags.
3. Mostly cloudy
Expect some patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. today. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Mass vaccine clinic
The Virginia Department of Health will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Prince William County next week.
1. Happy birthday!
How do you celebrate a 102nd birthday? If you're Lucia Sines of Bristow, you go horseback riding.
InsideOut
Foster, adoptive and kinship families are invited to the Formed Families Forward "Spring Forward 2021 Digital Edition: Foster, Adoptive, & Kinship Family Event!" on April 17. The event is free, but registration is required. See FormedFamiliesForward.org for more information.
