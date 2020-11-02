Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Same process, different results
Election Day is tomorrow, but over 2.73 million Virginians have already voted. That represents more than two-thirds of the total votes cast in the state in the 2016 presidential election, and it means that the reporting of results Tuesday night will look quite different.
4. Double homicide
No arrests have been made after two men were killed and two others injured in a Sunday morning shooting at a large Halloween party in Dale City. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Bristol Court.
3. Cold and windy
A wind advisory is in effect until noon today for Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria as a cold front moves through. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. And bring a coat because temperatures will be in the upper 40s, but feel even colder.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Boarding up
Some D.C. businesses were boarding up this weekend ahead of expected demonstrations over the presidential election. After some stores were vandalized in the demonstrations after George Floyd's death, some downtown business owners said they were taking no chances, WUSA9 reports.
1. Virus surge
In Northern Virginia, exactly 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, the sixth straight day with at least 300. The region's seven-day average is now 310.6, the highest since June 11. The region's average peaked at 685 on May 31.
InsideOut
The March of Dimes Heroines of Washington Gala comes to the Tysons Corner Ritz Carlton on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. The event recognizes and honors professional women in the D.C. Metro Area for their dedication to community service. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.