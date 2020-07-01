Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Where to catch some fireworks shows on the Fourth
Fireworks shows have been canceled in Manassas, Manassas Park, Montclair, Fairfax, Reston and Leesburg. What would have been the 50th annual Dale City Independence Day and Leesburg’s annual parade are both taking a year off thanks to coronavirus precautions.
But the show will go on in some places, though perhaps slightly modified.
4. Northam orders bars to remain closed as Virginia moves into Phase Three
No bar-hopping just yet. Reversing an earlier plan to allow bar seating to open in Phase Three with physical distancing requirements in place, the governor on Tuesday cited surges of coronavirus cases in other states, some of which have been attributed to bars.
3. New laws go into effect today
Hundreds of new laws in Virginia go into effect Wednesday, July 1. More than 1,200 bills cleared the legislature, and were signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, with most taking effect Wednesday, WTOP reports.
Others, including a minimum wage increase, to $9.50 per hour won’t become law until 2021. A law banning holding a cellphone while driving will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
2. Loudoun COVID-19 cases surge due to beach week, but region's average falls again
Northern Virginia's rolling seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is at its lowest level since early April, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday, although Loudoun County officials are warning of a surge in cases among teens and young adults tied to a large group trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
1. Partly cloudy, chance of showers
There's a slight chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms the rest of the afternoon. Otherwise expect a partly sunny day with a high near 88 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Learn about daily life of World War II soldiers in the European and Pacific Theaters from living historians at Rippon Lodge in Woodbridge July 11-12. Additionally, explore how citizens at home supported the war effort, view original WWII artifacts, and learn about Admiral Black, the last owner of Rippon Lodge, a WWII veteran and survivor of Pearl Harbor. Click here for more information.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
