5. Space center
Reston-based nonprofit Interstellar Dreams has announced plans to build a new “space center” in Northern Virginia by 2023, with the goal of offering training and space flight simulation to prepare the region’s STEM-minded young people for possible careers in the commercial space flight industry.
4. All eyes on affordable housing
Affordable housing was among the topics discussed by top elected officials at the seventh annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit at George Mason University in Arlington.
3. Fall is here, sort of
Happy first day of meteorological fall! While the autumnal equinox is 22 days away, meteorological fall is considered Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 and is based on annual temperature cycles. Today's going to feel like summer, with highs near 88 degrees. Click here for your detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Assault suspect
Police are looking for a man accused of burning a 23-year-old woman he knows with a cigarette and spraying her with pepper spray after grabbing her 3-year-old son at a Manassas-area playground Tuesday night.
1. Deer disease resurfaces
An infectious virus known as hemorrhagic disease is once again causing white-tailed deer deaths around Virginia, but state wildlife officials say there’s no need to panic.
InsideOut
Ready to celebrate fall a little early? Great Country Farms Corn Maze and Apple Harvest is happening now and continues through Sept. 30. The farm at 18780 Foggy Bottom Road in Bluemont is offering freshly pressed cider and apple picking through September, along with the “Stories from the Stars” corn maze. See www.greatcountryfarms.com for details.
