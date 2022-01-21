Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Father speaks out
A man went before the Prince William School Board this week, saying his daughter was sexually assaulted at a Prince William County School, but that the student who allegedly attacked her was only given a one-day suspension.
5. Not unmasking
The Stafford County School Board last night voted in favor of keeping a mask mandate in place for all students, staff and visitors, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order ending mask mandates.
3. Temperatures dip
It will be cold today, with highs only near 26 degrees and a low of 13 degrees. Bundle up! Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. MLK Oratorical
Three Prince William County students won top prizes during this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Contest.
1. Plan accordingly
Beginning Monday, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will adjust daily opening hours to noon at its 395 stores.
InsideOut
Registration is underway for the 10th Marine Corps 17.75K, which returns to Prince William Forest Park on March 26 after a COVID hiatus.
