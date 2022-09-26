Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Special education report
While parents praise educators, the Prince William County school division is facing challenges hiring special education teachers.
4. GMU birthday
Local leaders and alumni recently reflected on George Mason University's vast growth as the school celebrates its 50th year.
3. Sunny and breezy
It will be a breezy, sunny Monday with highs around 76 degrees and wind gusts up to 21 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Task force deployed
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, were deployed to Florida this weekend ahead of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to soon become a major hurricane.
1. Freedom High School woes
Parents are pressuring school officials to act after several high-profile crimes at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, the latest involving two boys who had a gun at the school.
InsideOut
More than 100 craft and community booths will fill the streets of Old Town Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 39th annual Fall Jubilee, along with entertainment and games for the kids. The event is free. See visitmanassas.org for details.
