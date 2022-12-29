Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Special election
Gainesville Republicans have moved up their nominating process after a judge set the date for a special election to fill the district’s vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
4. Two-way tolls on I-95?
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present.
3. Spring, is that you?
Temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees today under sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dulles Toll Road price hike
The new year brings slightly higher costs for drivers using the Dulles Toll Road, with prices increasing between 50 and 75 cents.
1. Boy Scout embezzlement case
A Remington woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement after allegedly misappropriating funds from a local Boy Scouts of America Troop, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents “Women Playing Hamlet,” a comedy in which women play all the men's roles, on select dates through Feb. 23. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
