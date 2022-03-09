Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bee champion
“Theomachy” was the winning word for Ronald Reagan middle schooler Peyton DeMichele at last night's Prince William Spelling Bee sponsored by InsideNoVa and the Bel Air Woman's Club.
4. Buses targeted
Police are investigating after someone fired a BB gun Monday at two school buses traveling along West Longview Drive in Woodbridge.
3. Rainy Wednesday
It's going to be a wet and chilly Wednesday, with a 100% chance of rain before 5 p.m. and highs only near 43 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Courthouse incident
After receiving information that a man was shot in a parking garage near the Fairfax County courthouse Tuesday, police now say it appears the man jumped from the garage.
1. Another data center proposal
An Amazon data center may be on the horizon for Culpeper County as a rezoning application submitted by a Woodbridge-based development firm moves forward in resizing nearly 245 acres for over 400,000-square-feet of structures.
InsideOut
The 10th McLean Chocolate Festival returns April 24 at the McLean Community Center after a year off due to COVID-19. Click here for details.
