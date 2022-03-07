Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Woodbridge Commanders?
Prince William County leaders aren’t talking about two sites identified as potential locations for the Washington Commanders’ new stadium. (Bonus poll in the link!)
4. Trucker convoy
A convoy of protesting truckers looped Interstate 495 twice Sunday afternoon, slowing already heavy Sunday traffic on the Capital Beltway.
3. Record highs
The D.C. region saw record high temperatures Sunday, with BWI airport beating a record set back in 1935. It will be even warmer today, with highs near 81 degrees and rain showers throughout the day. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Attempted abduction
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman reported being grabbed by a stranger at her apartment door in the Manassas area Saturday night.
1. Flight school scholarship
Samantha Boadu, a senior at Potomac High School in Prince William County, was one of only 20 cadets in the nation selected for the 2022 Commander, Naval Air Force Private Pilot Scholarship Program.
InsideOut
It's that time of year. The 44th annual Prince William County Regional Spelling Bee will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at Gar-Field High School. Click here for details.
