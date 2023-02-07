Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Train-versus-truck crash
U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket was closed for several hours Monday night after a train hit a pickup. Police have not yet released details, but serious injuries were involved.
4. Rescue team deployed
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Turkey in the aftermath of Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
3. Warm again
Another partly sunny day is in store with highs reaching near 54 Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Spy balloon coming to Quantico
Remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina this weekend are headed to the FBI lab at Quantico for examination.
1. Springfield rebirth?
More than eight years after Springfield Town Center's emergence, leaders in Fairfax County have high hopes for the area's future following a study highlighting the potential for mixed-use growth and development.
InsideOut
Celebrate the first president of the United States at his Mount Vernon home with free admission for both Presidents Day and George Washington’s birthday on Feb. 20 and Feb. 22. Admission tickets will be distributed on-site upon arrival and a limited number of tickets are available. See mountvernon.org for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.