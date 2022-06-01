Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Stadium economic impact
A Washington Commmanders' football stadium and mixed-use development in Virginia would have an economic impact of over $24 billion and create over 2,200 jobs when fully built out, according to the executive summary obtained by InsideNoVa.
4. Beltway lane closures
A project to extend express lanes means lanes closures on a congested stretch of the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia.
3. Hot and sunny, again
Expect some patchy fog before 8 a.m., then a mostly sunny day with a high near 93 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. School vandalism
Police are investigating after swastikas, vulgar language and inappropriate pictures were drawn on a bathroom stall at Hylton High School in Woodbridge.
1. Crash update
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has identified three people killed in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive.
InsideOut
A new music festival comes to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton June 3 with the debut of MusicWorks, an extended concert event. Get tickets at insidenovatix.com/events and more information at workhousearts.org/musicworks.
