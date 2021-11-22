Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. State champs
Colgan's Lady Sharks finished off Herndon 25-21 Friday to secure the school’s first state championship since it opened in 2016 with a 3-1 victory.
4. Father and son arrests
A father and son wanted in connection with a domestic incident in Winchester led law-enforcement on a pursuit early Sunday, ending with the two ditching their vehicle and fleeing near Patrick Henry College in Purcellville.
3. Rain early
Skies will be cloudy early with a chance of a morning shower, then partly cloudy with a high 52 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. White's Ferry's fate
The future of White’s Ferry is once again in jeopardy, as the new owners say they can no longer see a way to work with the owners of the Virginia-side landing.
1. Lake Ridge deaths
A husband and wife were found dead of gunshot wounds early Saturday at a home in Lake Ridge in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
InsideOut
The Haymarket Christmas & Holiday Celebration will be held Dec. 4 from 3-6 p.m. at Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington St. There will be a craft and gift bazaar, holiday carols, s'mores by the bonfire and of course a visit by Santa and the tree lighting! See townofhaymarket.org for more information.
