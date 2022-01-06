Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. State of emergency
A day after taking criticism for his handling of Monday's snowstorm, Gov. Ralph Northam late Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of another winter storm expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday.
4. Brine lines
You'll probably be seeing "brine lines" today. VDOT crews will be pretreating Interstate 95 and other major thoroughfares today ahead of more snow coming our way tonight into Friday morning.
3. More snow
A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight for Northern Virginia, with 2 to 4 inches of snow in the forecast. Snow is expected to start after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service says.
2. Athletics pause
Arlington Public Schools’ decision to “pause” athletic and other extracurricular activities for the first half of January has been met with dissent.
1. School's closed
InsideOut
Ice skating continues at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and Thursday's are matinee days, with no skate rental fee. Get more information and buy tickets here.
