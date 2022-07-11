Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. Downsized development
Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus.
4. New train route
A new Washington-to-Roanoke roundtrip train route starts today and will eventually make stops at Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Lynchburg. The service is expected to add approximately 80,000 passengers in the first year once it is extended into the New River Valley.
3. Warmer today
Today will bring warmer temperatures and fewer clouds, with highs near 84 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. State resignations
Some state workers in Virginia have opted to leave rather than return to the office. More than 300 employees from five state agencies have resigned since Gov. Glenn Youngkin changed the state’s telework policy in May.
1. Airport boost
Plans for a new 14-gate concourse at Washington Dulles International Airport received a boost of nearly $50 million out of the $5 billion available for airport improvements through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
InsideOut
“Better than ever” is how officials describe the upcoming 2022 Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival, which will run Aug. 4-7 at Frying Pan Park in the Herndon area. Click here for details.
