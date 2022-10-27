Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Troubling schools report
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
4. Vega bankruptcy
Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega is clarifying reports about her 2009 bankruptcy case, telling InsideNoVa exclusively that all her student loan debt was repaid.
3. Sunny day
It will be a sunny day with highs near 63 degrees and wind gusts up to 22 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Candidate shortage
Even the allure of new digs at Manassas Park’s recently-opened city hall building hasn’t drawn more candidates into a three-way race for City Council this year, leading some to consider reducing the small city’s governing body from seven seats to five.
1. Steeple stays
The Vienna town government will move forward soon to remove the cross atop the former Faith Baptist Church building that temporarily is housing the Vienna Police Department, but will not dismantle the structure’s steeple.
InsideOut
The Town of Occoquan is celebrating Halloween this weekend with a costume contest, haunted maze and spirit garden, trivia night and more. Click here for the details.
