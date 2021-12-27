Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Kids Baking Champion?
A Fairfax County student is competing to be the Food Network’s next Kids Baking Champion and win $25,000 in the 10th season of the reality show that begins Monday.
4. Sting operation
Fairfax County police detectives arrested 10 men during the two weeks prior to Dec. 23, using sting operations that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children, county police said.
3. A little snow?
After a warm Sunday, there's a chance of rain mixed with a little snow this morning as a weak area of low pressure moves through. Highs today will reach about 45 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Road funds
Prince William County is asking for over $440 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for eight road projects in the latest update to the authority’s six-year funding program.
1. COVID rise
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has tripled last week, reaching their highest level of the pandemic and exceeding the prior peak in January, according to new data Friday from the Virginia Department of Health.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights is back, offering 2.5 miles through the park illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
