Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Stolen ambulance
An Alexandria man faces grand larceny and drunken driving charges after police say he crashed a stolen ambulance in Dale City early Thursday.
4. Loudoun teen sentenced
A 15-year-old who sexually assaulted two classmates in two different Loudoun County high schools will be sent to a juvenile treatment facility and will have to register as a sex offender — a rare requirement in a case involving a juvenile.
3. Wintry weather
Snow, ice, sleet, freezing rain ... it's all in the local mix with a major East Coast storm headed this way Sunday into Monday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. State of the county
As Prince William County moves into 2022, the Board of County Supervisors plans to continue investments in traffic improvements, environmental stewardship and public schools, Board Chair Ann Wheeler said in a year-end address.
1. New role
Dr. Scott S. Brabrand, superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools, has been named as the new executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
InsideOut
Ice skating continues at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and Thursday's are matinee days, with no skate rental fee. Get more information and buy tickets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.