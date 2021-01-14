Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Local player drafted
Expansion club Racing Louisville FC selected Stone Bridge High School graduate Emily Fox with the No. 1 overall pick Wednesday evening in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.
4. Continued closure
Stafford officials have decided to extend the existing closure of county buildings to the public through Feb. 5 due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.
3. Warmer today
It'll be a mostly sunny day with a high near 52 and lows dropping to about 32 tonight. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Project proposal
A 288-unit housing development is being proposed in the Georgetown South neighborhood of Manassas, kicking off what could be a long and intensive process to redevelop land that currently includes 21 rental units and is otherwise vacant.
1. COVID-19 deaths spike
Another 159 Virginians were reported to have died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the second- and third- highest daily numbers of deaths since the pandemic began, the Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday.
InsideOut
Join the Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team's virtual "Play to Spay" scavenger hunt in Fairfax to win prizes and help the area's pet population. Challenges include patronizing local cat lounges. Click here for tickets and details.
